Kapi Natto slams allegations

HEKARI United Football Club has urged the PNG Football Association and the PNG Kapuls (senior men’s team) management not to draw the club into the affairs of the team.

A disappointed Hekari manageress Vonnie Kapi Natto made the comment when PNGFA allegedly accused her for being behind the non-attendance of four key PNG Kapuls players in the recent camp in Port Moresby.

The players are captain David Muta, Koriak Upaiga, Daniel Joe and Tommy Semmy.

The four players played for Hekari but are currently contracted with Marist FC in the Telikom S-League in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Though she is not on social media, Kapi Natto learnt from friends that she was squarely blamed by PNGFA and the Kapul management for the non-attendance of the four players.

“I am angry and equally upset with the arrangement with PNGFA and those involved in the camp in for dragging me into their incompetency,” she said.

She said she travelled to Honiara, Solomon Islands, to visit her sick mother.

“That is my country and I happened to be there at the same time when PNGFA was trying to gather its players for a one-week camp in Port Moresby.”

Kapi Natto said PNGFA did not ask Marist FC to release the players to attend the national camp.

She said that PNGFA officials never made contact with head coach Julianno Schemling or assistant coach Jerry Allen.

Schelming confirmed that he did not received any email or correspondence from PNGFA in regard to the release of the players.

