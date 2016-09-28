Kapris case deferred to next week

By DEMAS TIEN

A CRIMINAL case against former Maprik MP Gabriel Kapris has been deferred to Tuesday for mention.

The case was listed for mention yesterday but it was not heard because magistrate John Kaumi was presiding over alternate dispute resolution cases at the Waigani National Court.

Kapris was charged with two counts of misappropriation of property, two counts of abuse of office, a count of stealing by false pretence and a count of conspiracy to defraud.

He was arrested on Sept 13 by detectives from the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate.

It was alleged that during his time in office as Maprik MP, the Maprik district purchased six brand new machines valued at K3,519,998 from Hastings Deering Limited in Port Moresby.

It was alleged that after the machines arrived in Maprik, an official launching was conducted and then the machines were used in the district on road projects.

It was alleged that a company called Echohub Construction Limited was engaged on a road project and was paid K400,000 by the district.

It was alleged that the company was owned by Kapris’ brother in-law.

The machines were later moved to Drekikier District and a third party agreement was signed between Echohub Construction Ltd and SPZ Limited on oil palm project.

It was alleged that the machines were never used by the Maprik district until a complaint was made to the police.

These machines were recovered by the police mobile squad in Drekikier district and were returned to Maprik.

