Kapuls assemble today

THE first two-week camp for the Papua New Guinea senior men’s soccer team in preparation for the qualifiers of next year’s World Cup starts today.

Kapuls coach Flemming Serritslev, who returned over the weekend, is ready to kickstart PNG’s preparations as the Dane tries to continue his side’s impressive form.

Serritslev said the first camp was important as the players had to focus on national duties and reach a high standard of fitness. The squad is expected to assemble in Port Moresby today.

Serritslev said the first camp would be attended by home-based players due to the date being outside of the Fifa window period, which excludes the overseas-based players such as strikers Raymond Gunemba and Nigel Dabinyaba.

“The first camp is only for home-based players,” Serritslev said.

Six new players – Samuel Kini, Emmanuel Airem, Greg Togubai, Sammy Campbell, Stahl Gubag and Kolu Kepo – were drafted into the squad and given the chance to push for spots in the team to play Tahiti on March 23 in Port Moresby.

Serritslev spoke highly of Greg Togubai and Stahl Gubag after spotting them during the OFC Under-20 Championships in Vanuatu last year and tipped the duo for potential spots in the senior team.

“I included them to see how they perform against our senior players. Hopefully they’ll get a chance to play for the country in the future.”

The second camp is next month, where the team will be finalised.

PNG are pooled in Group B with the Solomon Islands and Tahiti. The winner of this qualifier will take on South America’s fifth-placed team for a place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Squad: Ismael Pole, Greg Togubai, Roland Bala, Jacob Sabua, Emmanuel Airem, Samuel Kini, Philip Steven, Patrick Aisa, Sammy Campbell, Ronald Warisan, Leslie Kalai, Daniel Joe, David Muta, Michael Foster, Stahl Gubag, Emmanuel Simon, Otto Kusunan, Tommy Semmy, Koriak Upaiga, Kolu Kepo.

