Kapuls barred from Bisini

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG Kapuls have not been allowed to use the Bisini Sports Grounds by the venue management due to outstanding bills.

National Sport Trust Limited manager David Aua told The National that the PNG Football Association had to pay its outstanding bills for the Kapuls to continue using the venue for training.

Aua said all federations must understand the financial constraints and challenges in venue management.

“I can only say that it is a payment issue that has forced us to stop the national team from using the venue.

“Managing a venue comes with a lot of challenges such as water bills and electricity bills.

“We have been allowing them (Kapuls) to use the facility however, we have our policies in place as well so we have to stick to them,” Aua said.

PNG Kapuls coach Fleming Serristlev was disappointed that they were stopped from using the venue from yesterday.

“The Kapuls are the national pride of the country.

“They have done so much for the country.

“Not allowing us to train at the venue is disappointing.

“Our national team’s international ranking has improved and I have never seen any other country improve like PNG. So something has to be done immediately.”

Serristlev said it was important for the Kapuls to train and maintain fitness — considering the two OFC World Cup qualifiers against Solomon Islands next month.

He has been working with the in-country players and is satisfied with their progress and expects all overseas players to arrive around May 21 before the preparation camp starts.

Serristlev was pleased that the start of National Soccer League last weekend has given some game time for some of his players to maintain fitness.

Serristlev advised his players to meet on May 21 when the Kapuls camp starts and called on the appropriate authorities to do something in the meantime to assist.

Aua said if the Kapuls were to continue using the venues managed by PNG Sports Foundation, then the PNG Football Association had to pay its outstanding bills as soon as possible.

“We want to help the sport because it is our national team. But PNGFA has to play their part as well so everything can run smoothly. It’s all about team work,” Aua said.

PNGFA vice-president John Wesley Gonjuan could not be reached for comment as he was out of the country at a world football meeting.

