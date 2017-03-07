Kapuls in boot camp

THE Papua New Guinea men’s soccer team resume training this week in preparation for their Fifa World Cup qualifying regional fixture against Tahiti on March 23 in Port Moresby.

Overseas-based players from the US, Wira Wama and Alwin Komolong, took to training a day after arriving over the weekend.

The Oceania Football Confederation Stage 3 home-and-away series will see the winner get a step closer to the Fifa World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Coach Flemming Serritslev today announced his preliminary squad for the first match against Tahiti in Port Moresby at Sir John Guise Stadium.

Drawn in Group B with Tahiti and the Solomon Islands, PNG will be out to prove to both teams that beating them at home in the OFC Nations Cup last year was no fluke.

PNG started off their preparations last month with the first training camp on Jan 25 and the second training camp will take place in the week leading up to the first match against Tahiti.

Serritslev said the second training camp would include all overseas-based players, where the team would be finalised.

Tahiti and PNG meet for their first clash of the World Cup qualifiers in Port Moresby before both teams travel to Tahiti for the second leg in Papeete on March 28.

The preliminary squad: Ronald Warisan (LCD), Ila David (Uni), Charles Lepani (Mungkas), Sammy Campbell (Uni), Philip Steven (Genesis), Aaron Spain (NZ), Alwin Komolong (USA), Felix Komolong (Canterbury), Kenneth Pilailo (LCD), Brad McDonald (Aus), Clement Willis (Mungkas), Jacob Sabua (Madang), Roland Bala (Aus), Rodney Mobiha (Genesis), Jaime Woodlock (NZ), Nigel Dabinyaba (Pinang), Emmanuel Simon (LCD), Michael Foster (Geelong), Donovan Murray (PS Huawei), Wira Wama (USA), Stahl Gubag (Madang), Samuel Kini (Madang), Gregory Togubai (Uni), Richard Alois (PS Huawei), Raymond Gunemba (Hamilton), Giwi Simon (Lae), David Brown (NZ), George Slefandorfas (Geelong), Patrick Aisa (Madang).

