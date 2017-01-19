Kapuls to face Tahiti

THE Papua New Guinea Football Association expects local fans to turn out in numbers to support the Kapuls as they host their first international match in 2017 against Tahiti on March 23. The match in Port Moresby is part of the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia Qualifiers – OFC Stage 3 which get underway in March when PNG and Fiji come into the mix.

The Flemming Serritslev-coached side reached an unprecedented level last April when they made the Nations Cup final against New Zealand, losing in a penalty shoot-out and will be keen to continue to build on that achievement.

The side will play Tahiti at the Sir John Guise Stadium in the first leg of the home and away series and travel to Papeete for the return leg at Stade Pater on March 28. After enjoying the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup and the OFC Nations Cup in PNG last year, OFC president David Chung is excited for local fans, who continue to be spoilt by international football on home soil.

“We witnessed the great following for football last year during the two major events held in Port Moresby and I am looking forward to seeing similar numbers get behind the men’s senior team when they return to action in March,” Chung said.

“We are going to see the groups starting to take shape with this round of matches so I expect competitive and entertaining games to be on the cards at each venue.”

Kapuls captain David Muta and stars Koriak Upaiga, Tommy Semmy, Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymond Gunemba are all expected to be available for the series. PNG and Fiji watched from the sidelines last November as Tahiti, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia and New Zealand kicked-off their campaigns and are eager to make their own mark in the third stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Fiji take on New Zealand at the newly-developed Churchill Park in Lautoka on March 25. New Zealand host the return leg in Wellington on March 28.

