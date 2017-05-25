Kapuls hopeful

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea national men’s football coach Fleming Serristlev is still waiting on the government to sort out dual citizenship papers for three of his overseas-based players.

The players are Australian-based George Slefandorfas and the New Zealand- based pair Aaron Spain and Jamie Woodlock.

Training camp for the Kapuls in preparation for their first home-and-away fixture against the Solomon Islands on June 9 started last Sunday, with the three players named in the squad not in camp because they had yet to get their dual-citizenship.

“These three players are not in camp but they are on standby,” Serristlev said.

The trio were in camp with the Kapuls earlier this year when the Kapuls were preparing for their matches against Tahiti however, having their dual-citizenship not ready on time, the Kapuls managed without their input.

Serristlev told The National that if PNG wanted to be competitive and improve its chances of advancing past the OFC stage three qualifiers, they needed players like Woodlock, Spain and Slefandorfas to add depth.

Earlier this year when Slefandorfas was in the country, the 29-year Geelong Football Club striker made known his desire to play for PNG.

The Melbourne-based striker is eligible for PNG through his Central mother. His father is from Lithuania.

Twenty-two year-old Spain is a teammate of Kapuls defender Felix Komolong, who plays for Canterbury United FC in New Zealand as a central midfielder and is linked to PNG through his mother, also from Central.

For Lae-born Woodlock, the 18-year old striker is a teammate of Kapuls striker Raymond Gunemba with the Hamilton Wanderers in New Zealand.

Serristlev believed that having the trio available to play against Solomon Islands would improve the standard of the team when they combined with the best local talent.

“These players are not yet cleared to play because the dual citizenship papers are not ready. We are just hoping the government can do something soon.

“If we (PNG) are to be competitive in the qualifiers then we’ll need these sort of players in the side but if nothing happens then we will just go on with the players we have,” the Danish coach said.

The Kapuls named their squad last week with a total of eight overseas based players in Nigel Dabinyaba, Roland Bala, Alwin Komolong, David Browne, Aaron Spain, George Slefendorfas, Jamie Woodlock and Michael Foster.

In the meantime, the squad is already in camp and training at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby except for FC Groningen Netherlands-based David Browne and Malaysian Premier League striker Nigel Dabinyaba who plays for Penang FC — both are expected to join camp tomorrow.

