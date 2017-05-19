Kapuls name squad

THE PNG Kapuls have named a 24-man squad for the first of their home and away fixtures against the Solomon Islands.

The first match will be played at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands on June 9.

The Melanesian countries will test their credibility as genuine contenders in Pacific football.

The Kapuls have done well against Tahiti, making history by beating the Tahiti for the first time in March and coach Fleming Serristlev said the new players had adapted well to the playing style. He believes they will be picking up from where they left off.

Serristlev spoke of their Melanesian opponents as a well organised side that played structured football and contained class in their ranks, therefore in-depth training sessions for the Kapuls were vital if they are to dismantle the Bonitos in Honiara in the first game.

The Kapuls will be bolstered with the presence of eight overseas-based players – Nigel Dabinyaba, Roland Bala, Alwin Komolong, David Browne, Aaron Spain, George Slefendorfas, Jamie Woodlock and Michael Foster.

Serristlev said the three players that require dual citizenship to play for Papua New Guinea were not yet cleared and were waiting the Government to sort out the paper work. The three are George Slefendorfas, Aaron Spain and Jamie Woodlock.

“These players are not cleared to play because the dual citizenship papers are not ready. We are just hopeful and we’ve included them in the camp and we hope the Government does something soon,” Serristlev said.

Kapus squad: Aaron Spain (NZ), Alwin Komolong (USA), Donovan Murray (PS Huawei), Emmanuel Simon (LCD), Felix Komolong (Madang), George Slefendorfas (Aus), Ila David (UIFC), Jacob Sabua (Yamaros), Jamie Woodlock (NZ), Michael Foster (Aus), Nigel Dabinyaba (Malaysia), Patrick Aisa (Yamaros), Philip Steven (Genesis), Raymond Gunemba (LCD), Roland Bala (NZ), Ronald Warisan (LCD), David Browne (Netherlands), Samuel Kini (Madang), Stahl Gubag (Madang), Clement Willis (Mungkas), Richard Alois (PS Huawei), Abel Redenut (Mungkas), Kusuga Komolong (UIFC), Obert Bika (LCD).

