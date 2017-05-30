Kapuls need all the support they can get, infighting not helping

WHEN will the conflict between the two factions within football end?

It is a real shame for what happened few days ago when a group of men tried to verbally abuse and remove the national team from using a training venue.

Any national team must be given the respect they deserve.

To mistreat any national team shows how disrespectful our people are.

The incident must be investigated and those hooligans punished for their actions.

Our national team, the Kapuls, and their coach and management need all the support from everyone, therefore, must be respected for what they have achieved for the country so far.

SS

Boroko

