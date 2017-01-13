Kapuls on track

WORLD Cup qualifying preparation for Papua New Guinea’s senior men’s soccer is on track.

The Kapuls will have a busy schedule this year as they prepare to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Assistant coach Reginald Davani named a 23-man train-on squad for a camp in Port Moresby at the end of the month to get underway with their preparation for the qualification process from the Oceania region.

The squad includes 16 former and current players and seven new players.

The 16 former players who were retained are: Ismael Pole, Roland Bala, Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Otto Kusunan, Raymond Gunemba, Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Philip Steven, Patrick Aisa, Ronald Warisan, Leslie Kalai, Daniel Joe, David Muta, Michael Foster and Nigel Dabinyaba.

The coaching staff has also called in new players: Greg Togubai, Emmanuel Airem, Samuel Kini, Sammy Campbell, David Brown, Stahl Gubag and Kolu Kepu.

Davani, acting on behalf of head coach Flemming Serritslev, said he was still waiting for the confirmation from six more players and also hoping to add to the list two or three more players that have been identified from abroad.

One of those players is from the Australian A-League.

With so much at stake, the start of a new phase of qualifying will see PNG lining up in group B against Tahiti and the Solomon Islands.

The Kapuls kick off their campaign on March 20 and 28, in a home and away match against Tahiti.

Kapuls squad: Ismael Pole, Roland Bala, Jacob Sabua, Otto Kusunan, Raymond Gunemba, Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Philip Steven, Patrick Aisa, Ronald Warisan, Leslie Kalai, Daniel Joe, David Muta, Michael Foster, Nigel Dabinyaba, Greg Togubai, Emmanuel Airem, Samuel Kini, Sammy Campbell, David Brown, Emmanuel Simon, Stahl Gubag and Kolu Kepu; Players waiting for confirmation: Tommy Semmy, Koriak Upaiga, Wira Wama, Kenneth Pilailo, Giwi Simon.

