Kaputin sets new triple jump mark

TOEA Wisil, Rellie Kaputin and Ephraim Lerkin were the outstanding performers for Papua New Guinea at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva, Fiji, which concluded last Saturday with the team accumulating 10 gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals in the open division.

Kaputin continued her fine 2017 form with three gold medals in the jump events, the highlight being an Oceania championship record of 13.05m in the triple jump.

Wisil (11.63) ran a championship record of 23.24 seconds in the 200m and won the 100m last Thursday by a huge margin of 0.6 seconds over Australia’s Morgan Gaffnery (12.24) and Jessica Peris (12.27).

The Jiwaka woman, who is hoping to qualify for the World Championships later this year, needed to break the championship record of 11.29 which she set at last year’s event.

The qualifying time for the women’s 100m at the World Championship is 11.26.

Lerkin ran a magnificent 400m hurdles race despite being in some pain from a chest infection which was causing him breathing difficulties.

The 19-year-old Simberi Islander (New Ireland) was determined not to let this affect him as it had in the 400m final and had the race stitched up by the half way stage, going on to clock 51.73 seconds for first place.

Other gold medals were won by Simbai Kaspar (5000m), Adrine Monagi (Heptathlon), Peniel Richard (triple jump) and Raylyne Kanam (400m hurdles).

Although US-based Monagi and Richard won their events they were clearly jaded after a long hard college season of competition, as was decathlete Robson Yinambe.

These athletes will now go into a recovery phase before building up for the Pacific Mini Gamesin November.

It was a solid all round team effort for the senior team with Debono Paraka setting two national records and Sharon Toako also impressing in the throws and some great results in the men’s 200m with Nazmie Lee Marai, Theo Piniau, Wesley Logorava and Nelson Stone.

Poro Gahekave aquitted herself well against strong competition from Australia picking up two bronze medals and setting a personal best 4min 47.26 secs in the 1500m.

All of PNG’s Under-20 and U18 athletes made the finals in the 200m with Leeroy Kamau being the standout as he showed the potential to break Peter Pulu’s junior records next year.

His 21.65 sec time in the 200m was a massive performance for an 18-year-old, as was the all-round effort of Emmanuel Wanga who does not turn 18 until December.

Valuable international experience was gained by many emerging athletes including Roland Hure, Damien Kotou, Letisha Pukaikia, Nancy Malamut, Lyenne Nilmo and Leonie Beu.

Australia fielded two large teams and dominated the championships.

