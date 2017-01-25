Kaputin starts US season well

RELLIE Kaputin, pictured, has started the 2017 season just where she left off last year.

PNG’s triple gold medallist from the Pacific Games made an outstanding start to the indoor season with a West Texas A&M University indoor record in the long jump on Saturday with 5.83m.

Competing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kaputin also recorded a 1.70m high jump last Saturday and 12.63m in Sunday’s triple jump which is the leading mark in the country at the NCAA Division two level.

Head coach Darren Flowers said this was one of the most impressive meet performances in school history.

Athletics PNG president Tony Green believes that Kaputin will achieve great things this season if she stays injury free.

“I was really impressed with Rellie’s focus and determination when I visited her last November,” Green said.

“She has worked very hard in the last six months both in school and in training and she was really looking forward to getting back to competition.”

