Karapka 20-man squad named to take on Warriors

By MOSES KOTRO in Banz

A 20-man squad has been named to represent the Karapka Rugby League of Banz in the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup’s Highlands Challenge.

The team from North Waghi was selected from teams that took part in the local competition.

The Karapka team play the Kundiawa Warriors this weekend at the Tupa village ground, North Waghi.

This will be the first time both sides will play in a Ipatas Cup match.

The match is poised to be interesting as the local Karapka players are set to get their first taste of the next level of football against a side that is expected to have some of the best talent from the neighbouring Simbu province.

The 20-men squad was selected after a trial game last weekend and they are now preparing to rub shoulders with the other Ipatas Cup teams.

The team has been boosted in their preparation when local MP and Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok, pictured, made a commitment to purchase them full set of uniforms and pledged to give them ongoing support.

Team manager Tobi Kopi expressed gratitude for the support, adding that the team was Pok’s commitment to exposing the local talent to the country’s biggest off-sean Ipatas Cup.

Kopi said they had handed over the quotation of the uniforms to the MP’s office and were expecting a positive response before the match this weekend.

He added that the 20-man squad were already training despite the short preparation time but he was hoping the side would give a good account themselves in front of their home fans. Karapka squad: Peter Kiaki, Stanley Du, Jack Simbil, Pop Joshua, Ismael Sebby, Albert Galman, Mek Tony, Gabby Siwi, Andrew James, Ian Gunua, Aus Kants, Marcus Ben, Robert Sike, Samuel Peter, Blacky Maliye, Matthew Wamdi, Robin Joshua, Koita Kuliye, Kolip Par, Jessy Mek.

Like this: Like Loading...