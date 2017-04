I’M quite sure the State will honour the late Susan Karike Huhume.

Her flag became the symbol of unity for a young nation at independence.

The same should be for Martin Beni who brought a young nation together through the sport of boxing.

Both were living national treasures until Karike Huhume passed away a few weeks back.

They were both independence icons.

Timon Wena

Mt Wilhelm

