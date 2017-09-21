Karkar Island volcano still active, workshop told

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Karkar Island volcano in Madang is still active, a disaster risk management workshop in Madang was told yesterday.

According to volcanologist Mikhail Sindang, from the Rabaul Volcanic Observatory, the Karkar volcano is active with volcanic activity still going on inside the crater.

Sindang said the continuous vandalism of observatory equipment on the island over the years has stopped the Australian government from funding replacements.

Questions were also raised on how a proposed geothermal power project on the island would impact volcanic activity there.

Sindang said a geothermal exploration needed to be carried out first to find out about the amount of disturbance it could cause to the volcano before a correct answer could be given.

The main point stressed during the meeting was for the Madang province to come up with a disaster plan to prepare for volcanic eruptions since the province has two active volcanoes in Manam and Karkar islands.

Acting district administrator for Bogia Ruth Wazami said the Bogia district administration experienced a communication break down when Manam erupted in April this year.

Wazamie said as the person responsible for the district experiencing a volcanic eruption she did not know where to get first-hand information from and what to do but to wait for the provincial disaster office to instruct her.

John Simoi, a workshop participant, said disaster plans should be in place before funds were allocated to the victims of the volcanic eruption.

“Manam Resettlement Authority received a lot of money but has no plans in place since the first major eruption 12 years ago,” Simoi said.

Risk management plans will be discussed in today’s session.

Like this: Like Loading...