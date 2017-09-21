Kase confirms measles outbreak in Vanimo

HEALTH secretary Pascoe Kase has confirmed that there has been an outbreak of measles in Vanimo, West Sepik, since last month.

Kase said three villages in the Vanimo-Green district were affected.

The provincial health team is visiting schools and villages to vaccinate children.

“The province has 18,000 doses of measles vaccine available. The national medical supplies stores has sufficient stock to dispatch more vaccines when required,” Kase said.

“Measles is a very contagious disease and it’s too early to determine the magnitude of the outbreak and whether it has already spread to other parts of the province or country.

“Therefore, the country must be on alert.”

He urged people to immediately report to health authorities if a person has “fever or rash, runny nose or red eyes”.

Kase said the Department of Health had activated its Emergency and Response Plan and was providing technical support in the outbreak response.

A team from the department and the World Health Organisation have been sent there to assess the situation on the ground and provide technical support. He said 92 per cent immunisation coverage was required “for maximum protection in a community”.

“For Papua New Guinea, the immunisation coverage varies from province to province,” Kase said.

“Therefore, every parent is urged to get their children vaccinated against measles and for health facilities in the country to be alert in detecting measles cases.”

Like this: Like Loading...