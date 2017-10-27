Kase hails pioneer nursing graduates

THE Enga College of Nursing on Wednesday graduated its first 13 nurses who were conferred with a diploma in general nursing.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase congratulated them for their hard work in making it into the nursing profession, adding that it was a noble one.

Kase urged the graduates to maintain professionalism at all times and never compromise patients’ lives.

“If you do your job with commitment and dedication, then the people that you serve will feel the real impact of the nursing profession,” he said.

He said almost 80 per cent of Papua New Guineans lived in the rural areas and it was the Government’s vision to see more nurses graduate and posted there.

Founding principal of the college Noelyn Koutalo said the students should have graduated in 2016 but it was deferred due to security issues.

She said despite the difficulties they faced, they proved that they could overcome challenges.

Koutalo challenged the graduates to maintain integrity, self respect and professionalism and aspire to serve from their heart.

“Make a difference where you serve,” she said.

