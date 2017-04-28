Kase issues directions to address drug shortage

The management of supply and procurement will be changed to address medicine shortage in the country, Health Secretary Pascoe Kase says.

He said the country faced challenges with shortage of some medical supplies and drugs.

“The shortages are not system-wide, but have been keenly felt by some facilities; others have adequate supplies,” Kase said.

Kase said that he issued directions for a series of coordinated actions to meet the most urgent needs and to propose system reforms to address the underlying causes of drug supply shortages at several levels of the system,” he said.

“Firstly, I have directed direct communication with hospitals to identify areas of critical need. Secondly, I have directed the commencement of special measures to purchase critical drugs and medical supplies.”

Kase said where possible, medicines were being purchased from PNG-based suppliers and delivered to the public hospitals where they were most needed and at the same time, action was being taken to purchase needed drugs from overseas suppliers.

