Kase pays tribute to Niblett for services

HEALTH Secretary Pascoe Kase has paid tribute to the late Dr John Niblett for his contribution to the treatment of cancer patients in the country.

“Dr Niblett was the foundation of the establishment of radiation oncology services in Papua New Guinea.

He committed a large part of the last 40 years in providing his service to treating cancer

patients at the cancer centre in Lae,” he said.

“Papua New Guinea was indeed fortunate to have benefitted from his valuable contribution

to the community and the health system.

“The challenge for the health system is to build on the work commenced many years ago by Dr Niblett and other workers in this specialty, and to examine the most appropriate manner for the highly complex radiation oncology services to progress.”

