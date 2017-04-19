Kase: Supplies under control

By REBECCA KUKU

MEDICAL supplies in the country are “under control,” says Health Secretary Pascoe Kase.

Kase made this statement in response to recent media reports alleging that the newly launched general hospital at Gerehu in National Capital District had no antibiotic supplies for infants and drugs for asthma and the Port Moresby General Hospital had no IV contrast which was used in CT scans along with insulin for diabetes.

Hospitals in Milne Bay, Gulf, Madang and West New Britian have also reported that they were facing medicine shortages and were referring many patients to pharmacies to purchase drugs as the hospitals had run out.

Kase said the Health Department would procure medicines using the secretary’s authority to use about K500,000 while awaiting the tender process to take effect.

The tender process may take up to five months.

“This process is not new; it’s been done before and will continue to be used to procure medicines.

“We can buy medicines from established companies (pharmaceutical companies in the country) that have capacity to supply,” he said.

However, according to a statement on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website, medical supplies used in PNG could be substandard or counterfeit.

The statement titled “The Situation in Papua New Guinea” says that there is no local pharmaceutical production capacity in the country and medical products are imported from overseas from various countries.

It also states that due to the weak regulatory capacity and the absence of a quality control laboratory in the country the medical products were at risk.

The Department of Health has been procuring pharmaceutical drugs from pharmacies operating in the country who in turn ordered their supplies from countries like Australia, China and India.

