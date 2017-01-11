Kaugere clinic to improve outreach programmes

THE Kaugere clinic plans to improve its programme this year to reach more people in suburbs and settlements in Moresby-South, clinic manager Janet Pongone says.

She said their outreach programme was an achievement for the clinic as it decreased the number of mothers and babies that come to the clinic daily.

“Last year we selected four sites to start the outreach programme,” Pongone told The National.

“We successfully completed the outreach.

“The main challenges we faced last year was the number of mothers and babies who attended. There were more of them and we were outnumbered therefore this year we will try to improve on that ratio.

“That’s one of the indicator where the Health Department really is stressing on for us to go out to the community and conduct more health awareness.

“We started last year but we will put more effort this year to visit other areas in our catchment as well.”

She said the Kaugere clinic was currently serving patients from Kilakila and Badili.

“The Kilakila clinic is closed for renovations and Badili clinic only sees TB and diabetic patients so apart from attending to the patients living around the Kaugere area we also attend to patients coming from Moresby-south and Badili,” Pongone said.

“There are still challenges we face daily but we are doing our best to provide quality service to the people”

She said they introduced implants as one of the planning family service last year and it was an achievement for the clinic and they plan to improve it this year.

