Kaugere, Sabama has high malaria rates: Officer

THE Sabama and Kaugere areas in the National Capital District have been identified as places with a high number of malaria cases.

Health Department’s malaria project officer Leo Makita said it was why they held the World Malaria Day celebration there last month.

“We chose to celebrate at the Kaugere clinic where we can make free malaria tests, awareness and educate people in the Sabama-Kaugere area about malaria, how to prevent it, treat it and fight it,” he said.

Makita said fighting malaria in Papua New Guinea was very challenging.

He thanked partner organisations such as the Trilateral Malaria Partners (China and Australia), World Health Organisation, Rotary Against Malaria and Population Service International for their continuous effort and assistance in fighting malaria in Papua New Guinea.

The department hopes to eradicate malaria by 2030 as part of the sustainable development goals.

“It starts at home. Sleep in treated mosquito nets and always protect yourself from mosquitos,” he said.

“Every family and household has to be careful and sleep under treated nets to minimise the risk of getting infected with malaria.”

Chinese Embassy commercial counsellor Liu Linlin said eradicating malaria was a dream shared by many.

The embassy promises to work with the Governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea in fighting malaria.

