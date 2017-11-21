Kauko, Basa get stoppages in pro show

IT was rewarding for young professional boxers Junior Kauko Raka and Elias Basa with both men recording stoppage wins against their respective opponents in the PNG Professional Boxing show in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Renowned Australian referee Brad Vocale officiated the action in both bouts with Kauko earning a second round technical knockout win over former amateur standout Francis Oaike in their lightweight (61.5kg) scrap.

Kauko had the advantages in speed and power and it showed early on with the West New Briton backing up a game but over-matched Oaike around the ring landing the majority of his power shots at the Sports Inn. In the super middleweight (76.2kg) Basa forced Solomon Tiamani to quit in the 6th round after a series right hands and left hooks forced the Madang man to take a knee.

Basa and Kauko were pleased with their efforts in particular Kauko, who said he was stoked at having stopped a fighter of the caliber of Oaike. Kauko and Basa will now prepare for the PNG Prime Minister’s Title on June 3, 2018.

World Boxing Council referee Vocale observed after the show that some of the veteran boxers lacked the fitness and punch resistance to be competitive and he advised them to hang up their gloves or get fitter.

Like this: Like Loading...