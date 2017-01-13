Kaumu: Incident not an hijacking

AIR Niugini general manager commercial Dominic Kaumu says the incident on a Boeing 767 flight from Port Moresby to Singapore on Monday evening was not an “attempted hijack” nor was it done by a man of Middle East origin.

He said this yesterday while commending Lae businessman Mathew Minape and other passengers who helped subdue an expatriate man who inflated a life jacket and was allegedly trying to open the exit door.

“We are thankful to them for supporting the crew,” Kaumu said.

He said the man, who could be from India or Sri Lanka, and who was picked up by Singapore security after the arrival of Flight PX 392 on Monday evening, “may be mentally disturbed”.

“Hijack is when you are trying to take over an aircraft,” Kaumu told The National.

“This was just an unruly passenger.

“The aircraft landed safely in Singapore.

“We thank all the passengers who helped the crew.”

Kaumu said the man, who had transited from Honiara in Solomon Islands, had been under surveillance since he boarded the plane at Jackson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

“He acted a bit suspicious when boarding the plane,” he said.

“He was walking to and from the toilet.

“He was sitting in the row that had the exit door.

