Kaupa keen to provide quality, affordable education

By Martha Deruage

Moresby North MP John Kaupa wants to provide affordable and quality education in the electorate.

Kaupa said during the graduation ceremony at the Eagle Christian Academic School that some parents living in squatter settlements could not afford to send their children to school.

“There are many kindergartens around the country which provide quality education but the fees are way too high, which most parents cannot afford,” he said.

“We must look at affordable fees so that parents can send their children to school to get quality education.

“When you invest in quality education, you get quality output.”

Kaupa commended the pastors, church leaders and members of the Christian Outreach Centre Church at Erima for establishing the school to train teachers.

Kaupa congratulated the 14 female graduating teachers and four volunteer trainees who went through the 10-month course.

Trainee Racheal Baijah said the 14 women were volunteer teachers at the school.

The training helped.

The four trainers and 14 teachers received Certificates in Education for life programmes under the Youth With A Mission.

