Kaupa ready to address social issues in electorate

MORESBY North-East MP John Kaupa says there are a lot of issues including law and order to address in the electorate.

“Security issues, economic activity participation, growing unplanned settlement, poor water, sanitation and electricity, proper street lighting, proper housing, unemployment, infrastructure, transportation system and traditional customary land issues are among the many challenges,” Kaupa said.

He said during the Independence Day celebration in Port Moresby, that there were many people moving into the city.

“The influx of people moving into the city looking for opportunities has grown every year putting government under pressure to deliver basic services,” Kaupa said.

“Despite of the challenges that we face, we must build on the positive attributes and celebrate this day in the true spirit of unity and peace.”

