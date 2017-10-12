Kaupa wants vendors to go to 6-Mile or Boroko

By Rebecca Kuku

Vendors at the illegal market set up at the Erima Recreational Park can move to the 6-Mile market as well as Boroko, says Moresby North-East MP John Kaupa (pictured).

Kaupa has supported the call made by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop to shut down the illegal roadside market and that vendors move to Boroko and Lareva markets.

He said that the vendors could also move to the 6-Mile market if space was not adequate at Boroko and Lareva.

“The renovations at Gordon Market will take more than a year to complete so the vendors must corporate with city authorities and move to designated

markets to sell their produce,” Kaupa said.

He said he understood that selling of fresh produce was their livelihood but selling their produce in the park was not the answer.

“It is not safe for them as the park is roadside and there could be nasty car accidents, also they are depriving the rights of children to play in the park and we also have the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) coming up and the rugby league World Cup and we can’t have vendors just selling their produce on roadside.”

Kaupa said that he was working with National Capital District Commission authorities and would shut the market and urged all the vendors to cooperate and move to the three designated markets.

