Kaupena community farewells trainee teachers

STUDENTS from the Melanesia Nazarene Teachers College of Jiwaka who went on a five-week practical teaching at Kaupena Primary School in Southern Highlands will be remembered.

The training ended on Wednesday and the school and members of the community thanked the trainee teachers and farewelled them.

The 34 trainees (24 men and 10 women) left behind something that will remind the school and the community of their time there. Community leader James Temane said the school and community appreciated what the teachers did for the school.

“We thank the administration of Melanesia Nazarene Teachers College for sending these teacher trainees here to Kaupena Primary School,” Temane added.

The trainees will graduate in December with teaching qualifications.

Others who did Bible studies would also be given certificates in ministry.

