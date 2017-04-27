Kava importers aware of law: Naqia

IMPORTERS of a detained kava consignment from Fiji were aware of the mandatory requirement for an import permit, according to the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (Naqia).

Naqia acting general manager operations Warea Orapa said the importers had applied for a permit last year for an initial consignment of kava from Fiji.

Orapa told The National that the kava would be destroyed.

“The claim that the importers were not aware of the requirement to seek an import permit prior to the import of the kava from Fiji is not true because CPL (City Pharmacy Limited) applied and were issued a permit in October 2016 for one shipment (container load),” he said.

He said the shipment arrived prior to them applying for an import permit which was issued by Naqia as Import Permit #820417021 on Oct 31, 2016.

“That first shipment had arrived by sea on or about Oct 6, 2016, and Naqia had been lenient by issuing a permit two weeks later,” Orapa said

“We are only aware of the Oct 16 shipment.

“This means that Jacks of PNG and CPL had been illegally importing kava using DHL courier services.

“It is common for importers to either falsely declare the shipments or smuggle using the courier service to avoid Naqia inspections.

“If true, this proves their claim not to know the import permitting process for kava questionable.

“Businesses which conduct business in Papua New Guinea including CPL and Jacks of PNG are fully aware of PNG’s biosecurity requirements: to apply for import permits prior to import.”

