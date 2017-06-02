Kavieng tourism boom vowed

Reports by MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has assured the people of Kavieng that his government will promote massive tourism developments in their district and province if it is re-elected.

“I’ve already made a commitment about tourism in the country,” O’Neill said at Cartaret Oval, Kavieng, where hundreds attended a general election campaign rally for Martin Aini, who is contesting the seat under O’Neill’s People’s National Congress flag.

“I’ve already said that the New Guinea Islands will become the hub of Papua New Guinea tourism.

“That is the commitment of my government from 2018 onwards. I will supervise this programme.

“When I want to do something, nobody stops me. Others tried but they were never successful.

“When I say we will develop tourism, believe me, we will develop it.

“That is a commitment.” O’Neill said his government had cancelled the controversial Special Agriculture Business Leases (SABLs).

“If anyone is illegally operating under the SABL licence, throw him out,” he said.

“Throw him out of your village, throw him out of your land.

“You are the landowner so why allow him to operate illegally?

“This land, for thousands and thousands of years, was held for us by our forefathers. We must hold it for our future generations.

“That is why we cancelled SABLs.

“Enough of land-grabbing in the country.”

