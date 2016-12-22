Kavo case back to lower court

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court has quashed a committal court ruling to have Gulf Governor Havila Kavo stand trial on a charge of misappropriating K783,195 of public funds.

Justice Colin Makail referred the matter back to the committal court for hearing of Kavo’s statements.

Makail made the decision on Friday after Kavo’s lawyer Abraham Kumbari moved an application on Dec 9 for a judicial review of the ruling on June 9.

Makail found that the ruling was reached via a flawed process.

Kumbari appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika on Tuesday and informed the court about the judicial review decision.

Sir Gibbs removed the case as per the decision.

Kumbari moved the application on the basis that the lower court did not fully administer Section 96 of the District Court Act, which afforded an accused person the right to be heard prior to a decision being made on whether to commit him or her to trial.

The State opposed the application, saying it was incompetent because the criminal process in which the committal court process was part of was yet to be completed and should be allowed to progress until its completion. The State submitted that the application should be dismissed because Kavo’s right to a fair trial was preserved.

After Makail’s ruling, Kumbari told The National that Kavo now had the opportunity to respond to the evidence gathered by the prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...