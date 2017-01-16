Kavo comp attracts more sides

By JACK AMI

THE Kavo Cup is set for Jan 27-29 at Iokea village, Malalaua, with talented prospects from around the Gulf province set to battle it out for a spot in the Gulf Isapea 2017 training squad.

The second Governor’s Cup tournament will coincide with the first Gulf provincial executive council meeting for the year at the village.

The inaugural Kavo Cup was won by Tei Kariko in Kerema last year and organsiers have now brought the tournament to the champion’s home ground. Tournament director and Gulf provincial sports coordinator Ake Maeaoka said teams from all over the province would take part including a Kerema Select side, Kerema Central, East Kikori, West Kikori, Baimuru, Ihu, Malalaua/Terapo, Toaripi, Lese, Tei Kariko (2), Sepeo and the Young Tigers while the teams from outside Gulf were Ipaipana, Port Moresby Gabi Warriors and Gulf Isapea feeder club, West.

Maeaoka said the event had doubled in size from eight teams in 2016 to 16 this year thanks to more funding for the tournament.

Gulf Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa said Isapea players would be drafted into all teams to strengthen the competition.

Ivaroa initiated the tournament to promote the sport and use it as a talent identification event for the Isapea.

He said participating club and league presidents needed to contact Maeaoka on 72746019 to register and be briefed on the tournament’s other requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...