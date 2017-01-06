Kavo Cup kicks off

THE Kavo Cup will be held in Iokea village tomorrow, with the rugby league tournament used as trial to identify recruits for Gulf Isapea.

Gulf Governor Havila Kao, who sponsored the Itisora challenge at Lese-Oala village during the Christmas period, said he wanted to ensure the Isapea were a team that looked at developing local talent as much as being competitive in the semi-professional Digicel Cup competition.

“Villages from East Kerema and West Kerema will have players playing for teams at this tournament,” Kavo said.

The provincial government has funded the competition with K100,000 while the organising committee have been tasked to ensure that the matches are run well and Isapea officials get the chance to see the province’s best rugby league talent on display.

“The Isapea comprises players from different parts of the country and they have done a great job for the team, where the club made the finals last season for the first time,” Kavo said.

“But I want to also ensure that the club continues to identify and develop Gulf players as well. That way rugby league in the province will be supported.”

Kavo said the Isapea were a unifying symbol in the province and the success of the team would reflect positively on the province as a matter of pride.

“We need to make genuine attempts to develop our talent and we can start running competitions at the village level.”

Since its debut in the Digicel Cup six years ago, the Isapea have struggled,picking up three wooden spoons before turning the corner last season by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time.

The franchise, under the chairmanship of Jacob Ivaroa, are hoping to repeat their 2016 effort in the new season and have more of their players make representative teams.

Kavo said that his administration would do its part to help facilitate the sport at the district level with the provision of five new fields, complete with goals posts to get more villages involved.

Momai, Iokea and Kerema fields, including two other local level government area fields in the Gulf, are being looked at for the development plan.

