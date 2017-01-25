Kavo Cup to be staged in Iokea

SIXTEEN teams have been confirmed for the 2nd Kavo Cup in Iokea village, Gulf, from Jan 27-29.

The rugby league tournament director and Gulf provincial sports coordinator Ake Maeaoka told The National from Kerema yesterday that the community was ready for a big sports event in the province.

Maeaoka said due to costs involved only one team would represent Kikori instead of two, while Lese would field two teams.

Maeaoka said teams from Gulf province were Kerema Urban, Kerema Central, Kikori, Baimuru, Ihu, Malalaua, Terapo, Lese, defending champions Tei Kariko, Toaripi and Sepeo while outside teams were Ipaipana, Port Moresby Gabi and Gulf Isapea feeder club, West.

