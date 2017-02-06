KBK employee gets star award

THE only female employee of Ramu Nico’s KBK mine has received a Star Employee award for her contribution towards the company on Tuesday.

Agnes-Tina Sarikey – recipient of the Star Employee 2016 award, thanked the management and her immediate supervisor for recognising her efforts and contribution.

There were other Ramu Nico employees who also received the award during the company’s annual work conference on Jan 27.

Sarikey was surprised by a call from the KBK laboratory superintendent Li Dan saying that she would receive an award while she was working during her nightshift at the mine’s laboratory in December.

After hearing out her boss, the only words that she uttered in reply were “thank you”.

Her outstanding contribution to production, particularly her commitment and dedication to work has raised the eye-brows of the KBK mine management and her boss, Dan, who did not hesitate to recommend her for the award.

Sarikey comes from a mixed parentage of Bogia in Madang, Milne Bay and East Sepik.

She completed her primary education at Bogia then continued to Malala Secondary and eventually to the Lae University of Technology where she completed her bachelor’s degree in Applied Chemistry. She was fortunate to receive an employment offer from RD Tuna Canners in Madang and worked for six months until she joined Ramu NiCo in Sept 24, 2015, after her graduation.

Her entry into the company was at such a critical time as two of her colleagues were finishing and leaving behind all their tasks upon her shoulders.

“I enjoy the peaceful working environment here at KBK Mine. The people here are friendly,” Sarikey said.

She said although it is quite challenging at times, particularly with language barrier with her Chinese colleagues, that has not discouraged her.

“I personally believe in patience and that has carried me through day by day in my work at the KBK lab,” Sarikey said.

She asaid nowadays it is quite challenging getting a job as a chemist in the mining industry.

