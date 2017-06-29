Keama carries PNG’s hope at boxing titles

PAPUA New Guinea’s only hope for a World Cup spot, Charlie Keama, will be the last man standing when he steps into the ring at the Oceania Boxing titles on the Gold Coast, Australia today.

Another hopeful and 2016 Olympian Thadius Katua did not travel due to injury.

John Ume in the 64kg division advanced into second round but was halted by Oceania’s top seed Nauruan Colan Caleb yesterday.

Another promising boxer Beupu Noki could not go past the second round after losing to Australian Sam Goodman in the 56kg division.

The other PNG fighter who lost his fight was Andrew Asaiga.

Speaking from Brisbane, team manager Dick Larry said they were hoping Keama would advance to the next round.

“There are some good boxers coming up so it will be a tough one for him,” Larry said.

Larry joined his president John Avira in thanking Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited for their financial support with uniforms and travelling bags.

“This is the first time Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited has come on board to support boxing and we thank the board and management for their generous support.”

Like this: Like Loading...