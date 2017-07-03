Keama defends ranking

PAPUA New Guinea’s Charlie Keama has defended his number one ranking in Oceania in the 52kg division and the PNG boxing contingent finished third overall at the Oceania Championships held on the Gold Coast last week.

The team arrived back in Port Moresby last Friday.

Flyweight Keama was the stand out performer for the PNG team as they claimed five medals from the championships.

They included Maxie Mangea who won silver in the 49kg division, John Ume 64kg (bronze), Beupu Noke 57kg (bronze) and Tala Kami 91kg (bronze).

President of the PNG Boxing Union John Avira praised the efforts of the young fighters, for most of whom the Oceania Championships was their first major tournament.

“We have achieved very good results and we are very happy for the team. Most of the fighters, apart from Charlie Keama and Andrew Aisaga, came through our development programme. We are now seeing the result of our investment,” Avira said.

“PNG has a very good standing and record in Oceania boxing in the lighter weight divisions. Charlie is currently number one in the 52kg weight division.

“He won that title last year and qualified for the previous World Championships in Doha. The Oceania Championships includes fighters from Australia and New Zealand how are at the forefront of boxing in this region.”

The final placing’s for Keama and Mangea in the Oceania Championships, enabled the pair to earn qualification to the AIBA (International Boxing Association) World Championships in August to be held in Hamburg Germany.

Avira thanked major sponsor Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd and the PNG Olympic Committee for the support.

Like this: Like Loading...