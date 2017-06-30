Keep a close watch during counting

In the 2012 National Election a lot of things happened that cannot be easily forgotten.

So all candidates today must keep a close watch at the counting for Goroka Open.

Do not believe in rubbish supportive comments posted in social media. Those kinds of comments or statements is only to paint a colourful picture to cover up all the dirty that has happened in the last election.

People of Goroka stand up with your candidate to root out this kind of behaviour. We cannot allow this to happen forever.

People in the district will continue to suffer should a closer watch is not done now.

Stand up for what is right.

Code 007

Goroka

