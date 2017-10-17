Keep up the good work Agarobe

MANY Central MPs who represent their people in Parliament end up putting their family interests first.

However, Governor Robert Agarobe has taken a different approach, giving what belongs to the people back to the people by creating their own township.

Central people are good at talking but they are one million kilometres away from real action.

Governor Agarobe is mixed-blooded and he will do what he has said.

We are feeding National Capital District in whatever ways to keep it going, but sometimes we are not treated properly by city management.

Now we are happy because our son has a plan to turn back the river that flows from Central to NCD back to Central again.

Keep up the good work Robert Agarobe.

Kenneth Sakale

Karaifaiara village, Rigo Inland

