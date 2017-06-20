Keep up the good work Benjamin Turi

I WRITE with much relief that the police hierarchy is now getting hard on the so called rouge police personnel.

I command the hard working honest and law abiding policemen and women who work tirelessly to uphold the law with integrity throughout our country.

Rouge policemen and women have no place in the police force.

Put yourself in an ordinary citizen’s shoe and pause for a while before you enforce the law which you have sworn to uphold.

Keep up the good policing work Benjamin Turi.

Pepalu Gueng

Lae-Morobe Province

