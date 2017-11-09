Keep up the good work

I WOULD like to acknowledge the letter from Nick Tyson on Nov 3.

It is really a slap in the face when foreigners do not comply with the rules and regulations of our beautiful nation Papua New Guinea.

I don’t think any Papua New Guinean could possibly go into any foreign country undetected.

We should therefore return the favor. It is good that we have foreigners here legally.

However, illegal foreigners who are compromising our Constitution should be dealt with by our authorities. For as long as any foreigner is here in PNG; whether for business or pleasure, they have to follow the Constitution of PNG.

I salute authorities for a great job so far in recent weeks for removing those illegal foreigners.

Please do keep up the good job.

LT Eagle

