Keep Mendi town clean, beautiful, says Ambane

POLICE have requested business houses and Government institutions in Mendi, Southern Highlands to keep their compounds clean and the town beautiful.

Assistant Police Commissioner Kaiglo Ambane has set up the Highlands Western regional headquarters office in Mendi.

Police will put up flowerbeds and clean up near the headquarters. He urged business entities and government institutions to do the same.

“When we are reluctant to clean our own backyards, who else are we expecting to come and clean it for us?

“Mendi town is the provincial capital and the face of Southern Highlands and we must have pride in it and work together to beautify the town,” he said. Mendi town Mayor Vincent Manda welcomed the setting up of the regional headquarters there.

He urged people to look after their rubbish and dispose it properly.

“The town authority do not get enough funding. Whatever little funding we get every year goes to employees, mostly casual workers,.

He said people must stop littering and support the work by the police and other organisations to keep the town clean.

