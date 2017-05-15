Keep museum, trouble-free, says Kulang

By HELEN TARAWA

THE National Museum and Art Gallery is an important facility for the State and should not be used to spread false rumours and damaging information, Minister for Tourist Art and Culture Tobias Kulang says.

Kulang said anyone who spreads false information would be dealt with according to the law.

“I found out that there were policemen sent to lock the gates of the museum,” he said.

“The former board of trustees had issued instructions for that to happen so I have gone and advised the management of the museum that National Executive Council has made the decision to replace the board of trustees last Wednesday.

“I request that the former board to respect the NEC decision and refrain from making wrong decisions and influencing individuals and members and management at the museum.”

Kulang said there was a new board appointed and would soon be gazetted.

“In my last 12 months as minister it has been very difficult to work with this board of trustees led by Julius Violaris and Andrew Abel.

“I have requested NEC to replace the board with some eminent Papua New Guineans.

“Once the gazettal process has been finalised I believe that the appointment would be announced next week.

“We are in a different time where the demand for the service for the museum is increasing.”

Like this: Like Loading...