Keeping my vote for Governor Haoda

RIGO MP Ano Pala had been living comfortably for the last years 5-10 years while the people have been suffering.

Our Health Services are malfunction, feeder roads are in chaos without maintenance neglected for the last 5-10 years.

Now it’s time for election and I wonder where all this funds are dished out are from?

The Solar Kits that Ano is delivering will last for 1-2 month only (substandard) and people will be digging deep in their pockets to replace the defective components.

Do you have vision and plan with your officials?

I keep my thumbs up for the Governor Kila Haoda who had funded a double story classroom for my village.

My last vote for him was worth the living.

Dagiligele

Rigo Power

