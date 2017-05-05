Kekesu primary opens new classroom

A NEW classroom funded by Australia’s Foreign Affairs Department and Digicel Foundation was opened at Kekesu Primary School in Bougainville yesterday.

It was built under an education grant through partnership between Bougainville Education Department, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Digicel Foundation.

The partnership grant has also funded classrooms and teachers houses in Kepesia, Sipuru, Kavaranou and Mungkala primary schools in Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Australia’s investment of K1.2 million saw five double classrooms built, with office spaces, solar lights, escape doors, ramps to the classrooms to encourage inclusive education, and a water and sanitation programme supported with ventilation improved pit toilets, bucket showers and 9000-litre water tanks.

DFAT First-Secretary Cameron Darragh thanked the Bougainville Education Department for their shared vision to improve education facilities.

He also thanked Digicel Foundation’s ability after witnessing some of the roads and mountains sites where the materials and tanks were taken for construction.

Bougainville education policy officer Lenga Ringin said the classrooms built by Digicel Foundation were some of the best.

“The classrooms are well planned, well built and suit the needs of the schools here in Bougainville,” Ringin said.

“We are very thankful to DFAT for providing funding for the classrooms and Digicel Foundation for the technicalities in making sure our classrooms are complete for the students to use.”

