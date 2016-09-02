Keko: Music to be part of rehab programme

Musical classes will become part of rehabilitation programmes for inmates at Bomana prison in the future, jail commander Supt Haraha Keko says.

He said the talent possessed by the inmates could be used to earn an income like any other ordinary people.

Keko was all praises on Tuesday after attending an album recording session by inmates at the CHM Super Sound studios in Port Moresby.

The prisoners composed songs about the dangers of drugs and homebrew.

“They have the talent where they can tap into the music industry,” Keko said.

“We have other well-known projects that prisoners participate in but I think music would be something to consider.

“We can have partners come and run classes because those prisoners are very good at composing gospel songs and playing musical instruments.”

Keko thanked CHM and other stakeholders for their support.

Related