Kerema basketball association to tip off season proper on Monday

By JACK AMI

THE Kerema Amateur Basketball Association season proper tips off at the Kerema Sports Oval on Monday.

This was confirmed by president Aisi Aua from Kerema yesterday.

Aua said the pre-season trials would be played on Sunday and the season proper would start on Monday in the men’s and women’s seniors as well as the Under-18 boys and girls divisions.

He said the association’s executive committee had resolved to include the junior division to allow students to play at their own age level.

“We want to encourage students to play in their age division so fair-play is promoted at that level.

“Teams should confirm their seniors and juniors as Ilakaraeta and Ihu Waves are coming with U18 boys and girls, especially Grade seven and eight students. Respective players’ lists should be submitted.

“This is good for the development of the competition and I encourage other teams to field U-18 sides.

“This will be good season for KABA as we will prepare four teams (seniors and U-18) for the national championships this year.”

Sunday’s draw: Sparkies vs Urban Fos, OBM vs Drifters, Medics vs Ihu Waves, United vs Ilakaraeta, KCSS vs Bala West.

