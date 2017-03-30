Kerema diocese gets Bishop

FIFTEEN bishops and more than 40 priests witnessed the episcopal ordination of Bishop Pedro Baquero Jr. of the Diocese of Kerema last Saturday at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Kerema, Gulf.

The principal consecrator was Cardinal Sir John Ribat, the Archbishop of Port Moresby.

Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, the Apostolic Nuncio to PNG and the Solomons, and Archbishop Francisco Panfillo, the Archbishop of Rabaul, were the principal co-consecrators.

Bishop Peter became the fourth Bishop of Kerema, a seat that had been vacant for the past four years.

Fr. Pedro Sachitula was the Master of Ceremonies.

The altar servers were the aspirants of Savio Haus.

The liturgy was made more colourful by the dances of traditional singsing groups from Mary Help of Christians Parish (Lariau) and St. Mary’s Parish (Lese Oalai).

In the homily, Archbishop Francesco Panfilo highlighted the mystery of God’s call that demands a response – a sincere “Yes”.

Addressing the young Bishop Peter, he said: “Let your episcopal ministry be characterized by love and mercy and be carried out in love and mercy.”

He recalled the words of Pope Francis to the Italian Bishops on May 20, 2014: “Be simple in your style of life, detached, poor and merciful.

“Be close to the people, learn their language, approach each one with charity. Be with people in their nights of loneliness, anxieties and their failures.”

There was a very prayerful atmosphere as the congregation witnessed the laying on of hands, the putting of the open book of the Gospels on the head of the bishop, anointing with Holy Chrism, investiture with ring, mitre and pastoral staff.

Priests, religious sisters from different congregations, seminarians, lay faithful, close friends, representatives from different parishes joined in the celebrations.

Sofia and Pedro Baquero, parents of the bishop together with Clotilde Baquero, sister and Rex Marciano Baquero, brother travelled from the Philippines to pray for and with their son and brother on this solemn occasion.

