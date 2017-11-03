Kerema league hosts grand final

IT’S an all Erema Warriors and Young Tigers affair in the Kerema rugby league grand finals tomorrow at the Kerema sports oval.

Youths from villages near Kerema town will lock horns in the A grade and B grade premiership deciders.

In the A grade fixture minor premiers Warriors will face Young Tigers. Warriors to be led by Isapea’s Richard Rauni, who will be up against his team mates Ilave Sapea, Mark John and Michael Araua in the Tigers side.

Tigers are determined to defend the crown but that will not be easy as Warriors are out to shock them.

The grand final will be officiated by referees from the Port Moresby Rugby Football League. Kerema league president Emmanuel Morehari said due to the rugby league World Cup on Sunday, the grand finals will be played tomorrow.

The Gulf Isapea board allocated funds for awards to end the season on a high note.

Governor Chris Haiveta and Kerema mayor Jack Nari will also be present to officiate during the event.

PNG rugby football league Southern confederate director Gwaibo Mairi will officially kick off the finals.

Due to other commitments Ivaroa will not attend the finals and extended his apology to the executives and stakeholders in the Kerema league.

