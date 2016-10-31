Kerevat expects to stay in top 10

KEREVAT National High School in East New Britain had a pass rate of 99 per cent last year placing the school in the top 10 schools in the country, Deputy principal academic Magdalene Pigolo says.

Pigolo said this was a success for the school after it resumed classes in 2013. The school had closed for a year in 2012.

She said final results from the measurement services branch last year after examinations were impressive.

“Our total number of Grade 12 students last year was 152. They collected 178 A, 363 B, 190 C and 6 D grades. One hundred and five (105) students were selected to higher institutions, 80 students went to universities and the rest went to colleges,” Pigolo said.

She said the school faced many challenges this year including teachers transferring to other schools early in the year.

There were also several deaths of staff and family members in the school.

Pigolo said this year more Grade 12 students took up social science than science.

This has also resulted in more students taking up general mathematics than advanced mathematics compared to last year.

“This difference may not give the same success story as last year but we are confident the school would still be in the top 10 schools in the country academically,” Pigolo said.

There were 425 students enrolled at Kerevat, 240 in Grade 11.

Pigolo said although the school library has been a good learning place for students, financial constraints have restricted the school from buying new books.

“We can only do more to be the best when there is availability of funds.”

She urged the local MPs to help the school to develop further.

